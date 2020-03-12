iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Lifted by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 208.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Snow Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $17,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

IWM traded down $13.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,621,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,245,268. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.60 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.97 and its 200-day moving average is $158.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

