Jay C. Horgen Buys 10,000 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Stock

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.12 per share, with a total value of $531,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,781,671.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AMG traded down $11.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.38. 982,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,759. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $115.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average of $81.65.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.00%.

AMG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2,244.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

