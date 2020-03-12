Julian E. Whitehurst Sells 16,103 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at $23,645,016.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NNN traded down $2.67 on Thursday, hitting $43.74. 2,119,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average is $55.31. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.25.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.64%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 6 Meridian grew its position in National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,213,000 after purchasing an additional 310,189 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 221,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 59,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

