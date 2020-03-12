Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $28.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,826,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,234. The firm has a market cap of $256.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $227.41 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.70 and a 200-day moving average of $293.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.04.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

