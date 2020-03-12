Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.2% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from to in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.04.

NYSE:MA traded down $28.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.50. The stock had a trading volume of 14,807,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,416,835. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $227.41 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

