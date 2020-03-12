Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 7,405 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 14,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 19,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 166,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,646,000 after purchasing an additional 24,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM stock traded down $7.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.05. The stock had a trading volume of 49,686,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,265,578. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.32 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.