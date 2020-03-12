Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,413 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,319 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $23,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $13.70 on Thursday, hitting $91.81. 40,249,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,456,607. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $165.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.73.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

