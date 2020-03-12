Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $18.80 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 306,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.42.

NYSE:VZ traded down $3.63 on Thursday, reaching $51.20. The stock had a trading volume of 45,284,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,486,092. The company has a market capitalization of $214.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.75 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.