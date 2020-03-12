Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257,044 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,091 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 9,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $569,898.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Insiders have sold a total of 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $6.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.54. 50,518,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,445,381. The stock has a market cap of $230.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.89. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.42.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

