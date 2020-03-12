Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,679 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,903,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 10,236,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,428 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,752,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,639,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,954 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock traded down $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $20.88. 138,708,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,181,273. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $182.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.