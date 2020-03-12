Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 155,200 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.8% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.38. 67,460,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,490,988. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $44.67.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

