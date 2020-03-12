Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 19,671 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,272,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.50% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $29,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,838.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.40. 13,130,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,357,982. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.