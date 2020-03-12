Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 3,153 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.35% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $32,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 236.8% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after purchasing an additional 233,737 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,076,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,744,000 after purchasing an additional 206,651 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,406,000. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $14,511,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,733,000 after purchasing an additional 148,452 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $6.53 on Thursday, reaching $50.70. 4,423,373 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,708. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.55. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.70 and a 12 month high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

