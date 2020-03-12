Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7,943.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $14.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,256,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,710. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $186.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.99.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

