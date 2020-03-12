Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $32,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $5.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,074,041 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.97 and its 200 day moving average is $65.08.

