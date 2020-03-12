Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 10,871 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,871 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,278,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,405,000 after acquiring an additional 728,279 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,586,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,001,000 after purchasing an additional 301,484 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,193,000 after purchasing an additional 532,711 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,377,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,370 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $6.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.89. 91,151,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,684,016. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $49.21 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.81 and its 200-day moving average is $66.99.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

