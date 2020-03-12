Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 17,231 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,231 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $71,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $14.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,421,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,920. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.77. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

