Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,760 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.30% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $21,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,317,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,661,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,484,000 after acquiring an additional 181,362 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,197,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,352,000 after acquiring an additional 175,932 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,066,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,326,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,973,000 after acquiring an additional 127,386 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.41. 3,653,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,104. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $43.28 and a 1 year high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

