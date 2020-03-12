Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.2% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $62,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $14.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.41. 3,566,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,216. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.49 and its 200-day moving average is $177.60. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $149.21 and a 12 month high of $202.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

