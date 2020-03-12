Miller Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:MLR)

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

NYSE MLR opened at $29.00 on Thursday. Miller Industries has a 1-year low of $25.91 and a 1-year high of $38.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $333.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $203.14 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 15.92%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Miller Industries Company Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.