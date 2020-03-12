Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New Investment in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 807 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 5.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock traded down $4.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.53. 1,299,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,688. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

