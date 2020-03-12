Morgan Stanley Trims Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Target Price to $119.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $8.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.53. 15,136,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,763,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.96. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 22,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,966,107.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,298,154.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

