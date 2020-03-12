Oak Associates Ltd. OH Sells 21,315 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,315 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.5% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $26,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.00. 10,285,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,830,388. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $173.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.36.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

