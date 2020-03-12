Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 33,458 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 1.5% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $25,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 96,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $2,777,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,108,626 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $111,590,000 after acquiring an additional 512,795 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 702,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 35,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.30. 2,553,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,016,349. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $155.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.08.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

