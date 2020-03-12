Overbrook Management Corp Acquires 2,602 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Overbrook Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,858.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.5% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $4,777,000. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 295,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,075,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN traded down $145.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,675.61. 11,236,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,863,159. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,992.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1,840.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,672.00 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market cap of $834.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.82, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

