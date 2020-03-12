Overbrook Management Corp Buys 47 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Overbrook Management Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $99.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,111.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,690,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,375. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $763.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,433.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,323.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Aegis increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,635.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.93.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

