Overbrook Management Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.9% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 860.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $34.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.84. 31,512,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,932,993. The company has a market cap of $130.09 billion, a PE ratio of -129.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $312.06 and a 200-day moving average of $344.27. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $154.81 and a 12 month high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -236.89%.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Boeing from $340.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.58.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

