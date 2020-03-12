Overbrook Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Overbrook Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 7.9% of Overbrook Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,490,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,329,842,000 after purchasing an additional 62,970 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,793,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,044,000 after purchasing an additional 44,705 shares during the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,591.10.

GOOG traded down $100.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,114.91. 4,212,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,950,563. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,435.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,324.24. The company has a market cap of $879.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 555,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $27,841,123.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total transaction of $38,629,609.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.