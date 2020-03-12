Overbrook Management Corp Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Overbrook Management Corp lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.6% of Overbrook Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 120,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,628,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $364,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 158,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,470,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,100,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,349,000 after acquiring an additional 28,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 265.2% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.41. 21,521,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,627,856. The company has a market cap of $373.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $124.50 and a one year high of $154.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.91 and a 200 day moving average of $138.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.