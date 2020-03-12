Overbrook Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Overbrook Management Corp cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises about 1.3% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,297,000 after buying an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 317,703 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,781,000 after buying an additional 60,179 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $18.12 on Thursday, reaching $170.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,022,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,783. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.16. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $169.38 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $127.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.29.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

