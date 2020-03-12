Overbrook Management Corp Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Overbrook Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 654,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $138,764,000 after purchasing an additional 107,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 185,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,295,000 after purchasing an additional 24,067 shares in the last quarter. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $13.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.10. The stock had a trading volume of 30,068,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,685,021. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.12. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TH Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

