Pacitti Group Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises 1.1% of Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,500,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,808 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,433,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,588 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,908,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,651 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,795,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,735,000 after acquiring an additional 80,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,745,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,562 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 13,130,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,357,982. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $23.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.