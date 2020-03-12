Pacitti Group Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,432 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.3% of Pacitti Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 428.6% during the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.20. The company had a trading volume of 45,284,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,486,092. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average is $59.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $214.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.75 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.