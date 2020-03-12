Pacitti Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,147 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

TD traded down $4.71 on Thursday, hitting $37.41. 3,988,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,844. The firm has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

