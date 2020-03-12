Pacitti Group Inc. Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 1.8% of Pacitti Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,825,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,087,684,000 after buying an additional 4,207,376 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11,851.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,031,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after buying an additional 3,006,026 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,841,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,465,000. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,007,000.

Shares of VTV traded down $9.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,159,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,514. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $121.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.86 and a 200 day moving average of $115.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

