Pacitti Group Inc. Purchases 4,158 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 126.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.9% of Pacitti Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $3.49 on Thursday, reaching $150.44. 32,834,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,206,056. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.65. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $159.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

