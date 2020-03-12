Pacitti Group Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Pacitti Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,574 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.7% of Pacitti Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT traded down $10.38 on Thursday, reaching $104.05. 18,635,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,685,287. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.35. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $96.53 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,205 shares of company stock worth $47,651,640. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra reduced their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on Walmart from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

