Pacitti Group Inc. Sells 2,666 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pacitti Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,398 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.8% of Pacitti Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.20. 51,820,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,054,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average is $46.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

