Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,820 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $1,368,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,448,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,461 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,150,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after purchasing an additional 101,866 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.36.

NYSE:PFE traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.02. 59,498,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,694,131. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $173.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.