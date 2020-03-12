Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Pacitti Group Inc.

Pacitti Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 0.8% of Pacitti Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pacitti Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pfizer by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 543,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after buying an additional 97,820 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $1,368,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Pfizer by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,448,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,684,000 after buying an additional 1,071,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,150,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after buying an additional 101,866 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.02. The company had a trading volume of 59,502,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,694,131. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

