Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,470 QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.3% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 66,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.5% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 304.1% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 13,739 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,339 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Nomura initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.64.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $7.60 on Thursday, reaching $67.02. 19,173,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,135,639. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.65. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.