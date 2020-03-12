Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.08% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 839.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 456.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHP. ValuEngine lowered Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed bought 6,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $86.01 per share, with a total value of $552,700.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $9.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,593. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.25. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $91.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.50.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $446.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

