Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Total (NYSE:TOT) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TOT. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Total in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.29.

Get Total alerts:

NYSE TOT traded down $5.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,803,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average of $51.41. Total has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $58.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. Research analysts expect that Total will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S.A. Total acquired 100,600 shares of Total stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $890,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,152,078 shares of company stock worth $18,533,004 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOT. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,466,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter valued at about $602,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Total during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.