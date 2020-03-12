Sculati Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,102 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.5% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 120,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 158,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,100,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,349,000 after acquiring an additional 28,498 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 265.2% during the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,151 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $6.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.41. The company had a trading volume of 21,525,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,627,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $124.50 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

