Sculati Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 11,470 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Novartis by 773.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,841,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,662 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,066,000 after buying an additional 1,396,027 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $83,105,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 102.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after buying an additional 274,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 1,256.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after buying an additional 166,294 shares during the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS traded down $8.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,729,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,323. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $72.16 and a 1-year high of $99.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $194.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.34.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.