Sculati Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,486 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,486 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $145.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,675.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,276,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,502. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,672.00 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,992.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,840.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.