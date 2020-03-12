Sculati Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.75 Million in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.6% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,490,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,329,842,000 after buying an additional 62,970 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,793,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,007,000 after acquiring an additional 21,982 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,044,000 after acquiring an additional 44,705 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $100.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,114.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,212,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,435.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1,324.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $3,655,221.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,277,099 shares of company stock valued at $339,592,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

