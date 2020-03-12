Sculati Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.96 Million in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,547 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.8% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $194,314,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,844,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,200,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,609,000 after purchasing an additional 627,923 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,258 shares of company stock valued at $622,400. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS traded down $13.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,209,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,456,607. The firm has a market cap of $165.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.11 and a 200-day moving average of $137.86. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.73.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

