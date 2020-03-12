Sculati Wealth Management LLC Invests $233,000 in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHI. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 61,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI stock traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,607,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,513. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

Several research firms have commented on OHI. Mizuho began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $1,100,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,986 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,883.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,500. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

