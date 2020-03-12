Sculati Wealth Management LLC Invests $274,000 in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded down $23.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $427.54. 3,458,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.53. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $342.52 and a 52-week high of $546.54. The company has a market cap of $100.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $532.14.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

